It’s a summer unlike any other — but there’s still plenty of fun to be had, thanks to the creative minds that have been dreaming up projects for kids. Here are a few of the best ideas we’ve seen lately, plus an adaptation of a challenge that has local grown-ups cooking up a tasty storm.

Don’t let your fireworks fun fizzle

Fireworks shows are scarce this year, but kids can make their own mini fireworks (safely) with baking soda, vinegar and a few sparkly embellishments. Find directions at STEAM Powered Family: bit.ly/STEAM-fireworks.

Make your own board game outside

Grab some chalk and set up an outdoor version of Twister simply by drawing dots. Make your own giant Chutes & Ladders. Or create a chalk checkerboard, with rocks for checkers. How many other board games can you adapt to play in your driveway?

Go inside the secret world of urban foxes

In Britain, thousands of urban foxes roam city streets, coming out at night to forage. See one darkened city through their eyes in an immersive, 360-degree video from BBC One that includes a few bloodcurdling fox calls. It’s at bit.ly/fox-in-city. Then learn more about city-dwelling foxes and their country cousins at bit.ly/britain-fox.

Weave a silly sea turtle

Raid the craft cabinet for wooden sticks, paint and yarn, then follow Bellevue Arts Museum’s video instructions for creating this colorful critter at vimeo.com/416261568. There are all kinds of ways to customize it.

Test your cooking creativity

Readers have had sizzling successes in our Seattle Times Pantry Kitchen Challenge, inspired by the show “Chopped.” Now it’s kids’ turn for a less formal version. What can you make with, say, a can of crescent rolls, cream cheese, mini marshmallows, chocolate chips and pretzel sticks? Add to the challenge by giving the same ingredient list to a few friends and setting up a time to connect by Zoom to see what they created.