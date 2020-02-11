Shakespeare famously opined that music is the food of love, but listening to the radio, it may seem the other way around — that love is the food of art. Or perhaps the relationship is reciprocal. In any case, love and art go together, and there’s no better time to celebrate that relationship than on Valentine’s Day. Here are a few of our picks for arts events that celebrate love.

Seattle Art Workshop: Valentine’s Edition

If you and your date would rather make art than consume it, drop in at the pop-up art workshop in the Melrose Market loft during Capitol Hill’s February art walk. For $5, you can make paper valentines using stamping and collage techniques. Downstairs in the market, local artist Alex Aesthetic will consult tarot cards with your questions on love and use the answers on the spot in new artwork.

6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13; Melrose Market, 1531 Melrose Ave., Seattle; $5; 206-240-9225, eventbrite.com

J’Adore! A Burlesque Valentine!

The Atomic Bombshells celebrate their 12th annual burlesque take on Valentine’s Day at the Triple Door. The program includes dance, drag and, of course, burlesque, with star turns from Kitten N’ Lou, Cherdonna and Miss Indigo Blue, as well as special guests The Purple Lemonade dance collective. Full dinner service is available.

Feb. 13-16; The Triple Door, 216 Union St., Seattle; $30-$40, ages 17+; 206-838-4333, tickets.thetripledoor.net

Rose/rose/rose/rose

Artist Emily Tanner-McLean’s multimedia exhibit references Gertrude Stein’s poem “Sweet Emily.” It focuses on the rose and its romantic associations. One hour into the Valentine’s Day reception, the artist will perform an audio overlay on the existing sound installation. On other days, the Ballard gallery hosting the exhibit can be booked as an Airbnb.

Advertising

6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14; The Vestibule, 6312 32nd Ave. N.W., Unit A, Seattle; free; thevestibule.org

Valentine’s Dinner and Tango

Why watch a romantic tango when you can dance one yourself? Channel your inner Rudolph Valentino at Century Ballroom with dinner, a wine tasting and dancing to live music from the Ben Thomas Quartet. Don’t worry if you’re new to tango; there will be an introductory lesson before the dance begins.

7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14; Century Ballroom, 915 E. Pine, second floor, Seattle; $75, ages 21+; 206-324-7263, centuryballroom.com

Black Bois

Dani Tirrell’s beloved multidisciplinary performance piece, “Black Bois,” is back for Valentine’s Day. Incorporating dance, music, video, poetry and painting, “Black Bois” celebrates Black and queer bodies. Tirrell calls it “a love letter to our bodies, our spirits and our minds.”

7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14; Moore Theatre, 1932 N. Second Ave., Seattle; $40-$50; 800-982-2787, stgpresents.org