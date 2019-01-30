PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — CBS is betting big on “The World’s Best,” handing over the post-Super Bowl time slot to the new talent competition shepherded by reality TV titans Mark Burnett and Mike Darnell.

Burnett has a track record following the NFL’s showcase game. In 2001, his “Survivor: The Australian Outback” debuted in that slot, drawing more than 45 million viewers.

CBS scored again in 2010 when “Undercover Boss” followed the Super Bowl and lured more than 38 million viewers.

Hosted by James Corden, “The World’s Best” premieres Sunday after Super Bowl 53.

Besides impressing judges RuPaul, Drew Barrymore and Faith Hill, contestants have to break through the “wall of the world” featuring more than 50 experts from 38 different countries.

The winner receives $1 million.

Darnell calls the format “the next new spin on a variety show.”