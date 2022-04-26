NEW YORK (AP) — Carnegie Hall plans a return to a relatively full schedule next season for the first time since 2018-19, presenting about 150 events that include Kirill Petrenko’s first New York appearances as music director of the Berlin Philharmonic.

Carnegie announced a 2022-23 schedule Tuesday that includes about 50 events in 2,800-seat Stern Auditorium. Petrenko, who succeeded Simon Rattle as Berlin’s chief conductor for the 2019-20 season, leads three performances from Nov. 10-12.

Among the concerts are Britain’s City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra with Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla (Oct. 22) and the Los Angeles Philharmonic with Gustavo Dudamel (Oct. 25-26). The Los Angeles Philharmonic has not been at Carnegie since 1990 and the Birmingham orchestra since 1992.

Carnegie’s schedule also includes the Cleveland Orchestra with Franz Welser-Möst (Jan. 18), the Vienna Philharmonic with conductor Christian Thielemann (March 3-5), France’s Ensemble Intercontemporain with conductor Matthias Pintscher (March 25), Washington’s National Symphony Orchestra with Gianandrea Noseda (April 18) and the Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra with Susanna Mälkki (May 9).

Carnegie presented about 170 events in 2018-19, including 76 in Stern, and a similar schedule was announced for the following season before the coronavirus pandemic caused the Hall’s closure on March 13, 2020, and cut the schedule to 100 events.

The Hall reopened last Oct. 6 and will present about 115 events this season, including 58 in Stern. There were few large-scale orchestra concerts in the autumn as Carnegie held off a full schedule while evaluating the public-health situation. London’s Royal Philharmonic in late January and the Vienna Philharmonic in late February were the only large-scale European symphony orchestras to visit.

Advertising

Next season opens Sept. 29 with Yannick Nézet-Séguin leading the Philadelphia Orchestra and pianist Daniil Trifonov.

Soprano Renée Fleming makes a return to Verdi with the fourth act of “Otello” with tenor Russell Thomas and Nézet-Séguin leading the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra (June 22).

The Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine will perform on Feb. 15 with conductor Theodore Kuchar and pianist Stanislav Khristenko, both Ukrainian-Americans.

Perspectives series will be curated by pianist Mitsuko Uchida and singer-songwriter Rhiannon Giddens. Flutist Claire Chase will be the Hall’s creative chair.