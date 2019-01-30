NEW YORK (AP) — Carnegie Hall will celebrate the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth with 35 events next season and commemorate the 100th anniversary of the birth of Isaac Stern, who helped save the auditorium from demolition in the 1960s.

Carnegie will present two complete cycles of Beethoven symphonies in the same season for the first time, one on period instruments with conductor John Eliot Gardiner and the Orchestre Revolutionnaire et Romantique from Feb. 19-24 and one with conductor Yannick Nezet-Seguin and the Philadelphia Orchestra from March 13 to April 3.

Violinist Leonidas Kavakos, cellist Yo-Yo Ma and pianist Emanuel Ax perform all-Beethoven chamber music programs in March 2020 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of concerts performed by Stern with cellist Leonard Rose and pianist Eugene Istomin.

The season opens Oct. 3.