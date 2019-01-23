LAS VEGAS (AP) — Cardi B will have her first Last Vegas residency this spring.
Palms Casino Resort announced Wednesday the 26-year-old singer’s appearance as part of its debut of KAOS, a dayclub and nightclub amphitheater-style complex that is set to open in April.
Above and Beyond, G-EAZY, Kaskade and Skrillex are among the other artists who will have exclusive residencies at the complex.
KAOS is part of the Palms’ $690 million renovation that features state-of-the-art technology designed to enhance performances including a rotating 360-degree DJ booth.
Most Read Entertainment Stories
- Oscars 2019: Who got snubbed for Academy Award nominations? Who surprised?
- Not even a goodbye: KIRO abruptly cancels 'The Ron & Don Show'
- Q13 Fox staffer fired after TV station airs altered Trump video WATCH
- The list of nominees for the 91st Academy Awards
- Intiman and ACT theaters finally debt-free after years of belt-tightening and generosity from others
Tickets for select dates are available.