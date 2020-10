Movie buffs will get a laugh out of this new Lindy West book that asks bizarre questions about blockbuster films

How does Netflix's new 'Rebecca' stack up against the Hitchcock classic and novel?

The Seattle Times does not append comment threads to stories from wire services such as the Associated Press, The New York Times, The Washington Post or Bloomberg News. Rather, we focus on discussions related to local stories by our own staff. You can read more about our community policies here