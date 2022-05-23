NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press has withdrawn its story about an upcoming tour by Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band because it was sent in error. AP will publish a corrected version of the story will move after midnight Eastern.
STORY REMOVED: US–Music-Bruce Springsteen-Tour
The Seattle Times does not append comment threads to stories from wire services such as the Associated Press, The New York Times, The Washington Post or Bloomberg News. Rather, we focus on discussions related to local stories by our own staff. You can read more about our community policies here.