NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country hit-making duo Brooks & Dunn, comedic singer Ray Stevens and industry veteran Jerry Bradley will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame later this year.
The newest inductees were announced Monday in Nashville, Tennessee.
The Grammy-winning duo of Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn have had 20 No. 1 hits, including songs like “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” and “Brand New Man.” Ray Stevens is known for singing zany hits like “The Streak,” but also sentimental ones like “Everything Is Beautiful.”
Bradley, the son of Owen Bradley, was the former head of RCA Records’ Nashville office.
Most Read Entertainment Stories
- Dick Dale, King of Surf Guitar, 'Miserlou' composer, is dead
- 'Super Troopers' stars set their new firefighter comedy, 'Tacoma FD,' in our region. Why?
- 10 movies open March 15; our reviewers weigh in
- When Onry Ozzborn's daughter got cancer diagnosis, the music community stepped up
- Now streaming: 'Crazy Rich Asians,' 'Loving Pablo,' 'The Christmas Chronicles'