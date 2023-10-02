Britney Spears was allegedly just “trolling” fans with a recent spurt of disconcerting videos — involving her dancing with what she claimed were fake knives — that ultimately triggered a welfare check from the Los Angeles Police Department.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that the “Toxic” singer, 41, “was just trolling people and doing ‘performance art’ in her knife dance video,” the first of which was posted last Monday.

“I started playing in the kitchen with knives today!!! Don’t worry they are NOT real knives!!!” Spears captioned that video. “Halloween is soon!!!”

She subsequently requested that her millions of followers “lighten up about the knives,” noting she was “copying Shakira,” who performed at the MTV VMAs earlier this month while holding a dagger in each hand.

On Wednesday, a concerned individual who knows the pop star, and works with the LAPD team that handles mental health evaluations, initiated a welfare check. Authorities then went to Spears’ residence, only to be told by security that she was fine and didn’t want to talk with them, as law enforcement sources described to TMZ.

The latest explanation behind the Instagram activity comes on the heels of Spears acknowledging she “spooked everyone” with her initial post.

“These are fake knives that my team rented from Hand Prop shop in LA,” she captioned yet another clip of herself dancing with cutlery. “These are not real knives. No one needs to worry or call the police. I’m trying to imitate one of my favorite performers Shakira … a performance I was inspired by!!! Cheers to us bad girls who aren’t afraid to push boundaries and take risks!”

Despite insisting the daggers were fake, Spears had a bandaged arm and looked to have a gash on her leg after posting the first video.

Last month, Spears’ third husband, Sam Asghari, filed for divorce after 14 months of marriage. The 29-year-old reportedly accused Spears of having violent outbursts and of cheating on him with a male house employee.

The “Stronger” singer, who is gearing up for next month’s release of her hotly anticipated memoir, “The Woman in Me,” is now reported to be dating her former housekeeper, ex-convict Paul Richard Soliz.