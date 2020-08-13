Earlier this summer, we launched the Kids Summer Book Bingo and asked young readers to send us photos of their bingo cards and tell us about the books they read to complete them. Here are some of their entries. (Brett Scott was the winner, chosen randomly from among the entries via a random number generator, of a gift card to a local bookstore.)

Clayton Pavlik, 9

Clayton writes about “I Just Forgot” by Mercer Mayer: “It is super funny and silly.”

Madeleine Rogers, 5

These were among Madeleine’s favorite books that she read to complete the bingo:

“Fairy Ponies: Midnight Escape” by Zanna Davidson: “Holly goes to her Aunt May’s house for a 3-day sleepover, and there was some mean girls who lived next door and had nice ponies, and when Holly saw them riding them, she asked, ‘can I ride them,’ and they said ‘no, because we only have two ponies, and we can’t all go on the same one,'” Madeleine writes. “And then, the person who wouldn’t let her ride the ponies took her butterfly into their house, because it was their land, because she lived in a different place.”

“The Youngest Marcher: The Story of Audrey Faye Hendricks, a Young Civil Rights Activist” by Cynthia Levinson, illustrated by Vanessa Brantley-Newton: “There was a nine-year old who wanted to fill up all the jails because the black people weren’t allowed to do the same stuff as the white people were,” Madeline writes. “So she went to this church place where all these girls were marching, and mean police officers came and they took all of the kids to jail for a week. And it was kid jail for nine-year olds and older, except no grown-ups. And when she got home from jail, her mother and father hugged her, and the laws were changed, so she went to her favorite ice cream parlor, and she got to eat ice cream, and she got her favorite dinner for dinner because she went to jail and she didn’t get very good dinner.”

Brett Scott, 6

“Play Ball, Amelia Bedelia” by Peggy Parish, illustrated by Wallace Tripp, was Brett’s favorite. “This was my favorite because it’s an Amelia Bedelia one about baseball,” he says. “I liked Amelia Bedelia because I play ball, too. She is funny because she always does the wrong thing.“

Greta Sowell, 10

Of the books Greta read, her favorites were:

“Keeper of the Lost Cities” by Shannon Messenger: “I like this book because it keeps you hooked the entire book. Each chapter ends on a cliffhanger and makes you keep reading. It is a fun book about the life of a telepathic elf.”

“Words on Fire” by Jennifer A. Nielsen: “The kid who is a book smuggler that wants to save her religion.”

Daniel Stanford, 8

Daniel’s favorite, among the list of books he read to complete his bingo card, was “The 52-Storey Treehouse” by Andy Griffiths, illustrated by Terry Denton. “This book is great because they have crazy adventures,” Daniel writes. “It has fun pictures.”

Ian Sumner, 8

“The Wild Robot” by Peter Brown, which Ian says was interesting and fun, was his favorite of the bunch.