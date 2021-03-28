BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Win, Harlan Coben

2. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah

3. Life After Death, Sister Souljah

4. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

5. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro

6. Dark Sky, C.J. Box

7. Fast Ice, Clive Cussler, Graham Brown

8. The Affair, Danielle Steel

9. Wild Sign, Patricia Briggs

10. We Begin at the End, Chris Whitaker

Hardcover nonfiction

1. This Is the Fire, Don Lemon

2. The Code Breaker, Walter Isaacson

3. Eat Better, Feel Better, Giada De Laurentiis

4. Dungeons & Dragons: Candlekeep Mysteries, Wizards of the Coast

5. No Pain, No Gaines, Chip Gaines

6. Set Boundaries, Find Peace, Nedra Glover Tawwab

7. Beyond Order, Jordan B. Peterson

8. Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey

9. How to Avoid a Climate Disaster, Bill Gates

10. How to Do the Work, Nicole LePera

