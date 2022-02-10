I opened a library book the other day and a little bit of love fell out. It was an anniversary card, with a cute picture on the front and a sweet handwritten message inside, beginning “I love you with all my heart, my darling” and ending with a scrawled line of X’s and O’s. Thinking about the card’s recipient, I pictured him or her using it as a bookmark, keeping it close, smiling at the sight of it. And I don’t think it was a coincidence that the card fell out of a romance novel, that one genre that always guarantees a happily ever after.

With Valentine’s Day looming all red and velvety on the horizon, romance is in the air: not just the real kind, but the fictional kind. Romance fiction is having a moment, or perhaps something even longer. Thanks to a pandemic that sent many of us looking for feel-good reading, and to a brighter light being shone on a wider diversity of voices within the genre, romance novels are finding their way into more hands. According to NPD BookScan, which tracks publishing trends, romance fiction print book sales increased 32% in 2021. The publishing giant Penguin Random House said that its romance sales in 2021 went up a whopping 50%.

“There’s just so much uncertainty in our present moment,” said Misha Stone, a Seattle Public Library librarian who’s worked to increase the library’s holdings of romance fiction, particularly from underrepresented voices. “A romance, you know is going to end in a satisfying way. You get to watch someone grow as a person, and really get to a different place in their lives. It’s a wish fulfillment — it really gives you that sense of warm possibility.”

It’s a trend felt in local bookstores, several of which — Queen Anne Book Co., Eagle Harbor Book Co., Edmonds Bookshop and Secret Garden Books among others — have only recently begun curating separate romance sections in the store. Wendee Wieking, manager of Queen Anne Book Co., said the store for the first time included a robust selection of romance novels in its summer reading display last summer, following what seemed to be a customer trend. Those books “sold like crazy” throughout the season, she said. “It was a bit of a first for us. But so rewarding, because we felt our readers were searching for light, fun, entertaining and happy endings.”

Third Place Books bookseller Andrea Pangilinan, who organized the store’s new Radical Romance Book Club, said that sales of the genre tend to react to the state of things in the nonfictional world. “You’ll see romance sales go up on a stressful day. It’s a nice escape,” she said. The book club, which begins meeting virtually on Valentine’s Day, focuses on a diverse selection of books and, to quote the store’s description, “celebrates happily-ever-afters for all race, orientations, beliefs, sizes, and abilities.” They’re not the only bookstore romance club in town: The Neverending Bookshop has recently revived its romance book club after customer request, and Brick & Mortar Books has a longtime one as well.

Though I remember a few battered romance paperbacks in my high-school library (most involving, I think, tight-bodiced British noblewomen having rather chaste flirtations with vaguely dashing earls or dukes), I only became happily acquainted with the contemporary version of the genre a few years back. (Yes, I know “Fifty Shades of Grey” is technically a romance novel. Reader, I tried.) Perhaps I was reluctant to sample the genre because of a phenomenon local book expert Nancy Pearl has identified, which local author Julia Quinn (“Bridgerton”) shared with me in a 2020 interview: literary fiction is judged by the best of its kind, romance fiction by the worst. Looking back, I don’t know why I hesitated; I love rom-com movies, so why not try the book version?

In any case, back in 2018 I happened to find Jasmine Guillory’s “The Wedding Date” in a shelf of publisher-sent books at the office. I was charmed by its Valentine-red cover, by the wit and general adorableness of its central couple Alexa and Drew, of the book’s frank discussion of interracial romance (Alexa is Black, Drew is white), by an ending that brought sunshine on a gray Seattle day — and by the realization that a romance novel could be both feel-good and empowering. Thus began a flirtation with the genre, which became an alternating dance partner with general fiction, mystery, biography and everything else that I love to read.

So how is romance fiction different from, say, general fiction with a relationship at its center? Local romance novelist Olivia Waite (“The Hellion’s Waltz,” “The Lady’s Guide to Celestial Mechanics”), who also reviews romance fiction for The New York Times, explained that the difference is in the expectation. “Each literary fiction novel tries to create its own world,” she said. “It’s reinventing its own rules every time. You come in with no expectations and you have to put the clues together. Romance novels are expecting you to come in with whole bunches of expectations, and they’re giving clues to the structure along the way.” We know how a romance novel will end, whereas we might not predict how a general fiction novel will — but sometimes there’s much to be said for familiarity. We love comfort food not because it surprises us, but because of how it makes us feel.

Romance fiction comes in numerous subgenres: contemporary, historical, erotic, paranormal, spiritual, suspense, YA. And if you browse the romance shelves at your local bookstore, you’ll see a much more varied selection of characters and authors within those categories than in recent years. Authors of color and queer authors within the romance genre are, to be sure, nothing new. Romance Writers of America was founded in 1980 by Black editor Vivian Stephens, who in the early ‘80s created the hugely successful romance publishing imprint Dell Candlelight, featuring a racially diverse slate of authors. And, Waite noted, gay romance has been around a long time. “Avon was publishing gay historicals and gay romances in the 1970s,” she said, “during that whole golden age of pulp.”

What’s slowly changing, said Pierce County librarian Robin Bradford (named Cathie Linz Librarian of the Year by Romance Writers of America in 2016), is how these books are being marketed. Until recently, she said, publishers kept these books very segmented — marketing Black romances, for example, only to Black audiences, or gay romances only to gay audiences. “There wasn’t yet this general understanding that yes, you can market those to everybody, the same way you market books by white people or by straight people to everybody.”

As often happens with progress, it’s been a bumpy road. Romance Writers of America imploded in 2019, with multiple resignations on its board and membership, after a series of controversies involving accusations of racism. Its local chapter, previously called Greater Seattle Romance Writers of America, voted late last year to disaffiliate from the national group, re-emerging as Emerald City Romance Writers. That group’s recently elected president, local romance writer Joanne Machin (who’s working on her first full-length contemporary romance), said there are currently about 160 members; membership swelled, she said, after the disaffiliation.

More change is at hand. SPL’s Stone points to a watershed moment a few years ago when Guillory’s “The Wedding Date” and Helen Hoang’s “The Kiss Quotient” (which features a neurodiverse main character and a biracial love interest) came out at around the same time. “It was really exciting to be able to hand those books to readers and also to watch them take off nationally,” she said. “I felt like those authors came at exactly the right time for so many people.”

Waite, who writes queer historical romances, said she’s likewise seeing more queer content from mainstream publishers in recent years. Previously, she said, queer romance in general was siloed off into specialty publishers; now, though most books from traditional publishers still feature straight white characters, diversity is creeping in. “(Traditional) publishers are seeing that there is a market for this kind of thing and they’re starting to get on board and support more queer romance — a lot of contemporaries but a few historicals as well,” she said. Machin agreed, saying “I think recently people are hungry for all kinds of identity groups to be present and all kinds of representation in their books.”

I took a deep dive into romance in January, getting a sense of the genre’s range — and oh, it was fun. I went backstage on the sets of a Seattle TV station and a bilingual New York telenovela remake (“Weather Girl” by Rachel Lynn Solomon and “You Had Me At Hola” by Alexis Daria), rooted hard for a grad student to fall in love with the African prince from whom she was separated as a child (“A Princess in Theory” by Alyssa Cole), followed breathlessly as a Black woman spy poses as a slave in the Civil War South (“An Extraordinary Union,” by Cole again; she’s good), visited a 1930s coastal California town full of secrets (“The Other Lady Vanishes” by Amanda Quick, romance fiction pseudonym for local author Jayne Ann Krentz) and learned — in not one but two charming books (“The Wedding Ringer” by Kerry Rea and “The Secret Bridesmaid” by Katy Birchall) — that being a professional bridesmaid is an actual thing. (Why was this not a Julia Roberts movie, years ago?)

And I still have way more in my pile, for the next time I need what Pierce County librarian Bradford eloquently calls “the book hangover” — when you’ve finished a book and “you give a little sigh … it was happy, it was sad, it was satisfactory at the end, things worked out, and there are times when it’s just so perfect that whatever you think about reading next, you don’t even want to because it can’t possibly match the perfection that you just finished. … It isn’t so much about whether it’s perfectly written, it’s perfect in how it made you feel.”

That card that fell out from the library book now sits on my desk. Like romance novels, it reminds me that love is everywhere.