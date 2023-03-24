Michelle Zauner is Jimmy Fallon big. Japanese Breakfast — the moniker she uses to release indie-pop albums including “Psychopomp” (2016), “Soft Sounds From Another Planet” (2017) and “Jubilee” (2021) — has been nominated for two Grammys. Her New York Times bestselling memoir has been on and off the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association’s bestsellers list since May 2021.

“Crying in H Mart” — which recounts her grief after her mother’s cancer diagnosis and death — was published in 2021 and will be released in paperback on March 28. A feature film adaptation of the memoir is in the works under Will Sharpe’s direction. In-person tickets to Zauner’s Seattle book tour stop on March 30 and Japanese Breakfast’s Seattle concert on Aug. 20 are sold out.

For the Eugene, Oregon-raised musician and writer, crying in the Korean grocery store chain and looking for foods that reminded her of her mother was how she healed after Chongmi’s death in 2014.

“Within five years, I lost both my aunt and my mother to cancer,” Zauner writes in her memoir. “So when I go to H Mart, I’m not just on the hunt for cuttlefish and three bunches of scallions for a buck; I’m searching for memories. I’m collecting the evidence that the Korean half of my identity didn’t die when they did.”

Two weeks after my mom flew back home to the East Coast, I’ve been crying in H Mart in search of my family, too.

During my mom’s recent, two-month Seattle visit, we made a weekend ritual of visiting Asian grocery stores. She would find nori, a bottle of sushi vinegar and Japanese rice in Uwajimaya; bamboo leaves and green onions in Asian Family Market; salted duck eggs from Ba Mien Seafood Market; eel from Lucky Seafood; and cactus and garlic in H Mart. After our scavenger hunts, she would transform the ingredients into something extraordinary: elaborate plates of sushi, soothing herbal chicken soup with cactus and ginseng, and zong (tetrahedron-shaped blocks of sticky glutinous rice, salted pork, peanuts, salted duck eggs, Chinese sausage and lentils stuffed in bamboo leaves). Every weekend would be a feast.

Now I walk into H Mart alone, thinking of my mom and how she would cook for me — convinced that I wouldn’t eat unless she filled my fridge with frozen dumplings, zong and other Asian foods before she left. Like Zauner’s mom, food was also how my mother expressed her love.

Zauner’s memoir captures an experience so many of us know. Places like H Mart are portals to another person, time and place — a reminder of when my Chinese American family and I used to drive two hours and cross an international border from Buffalo, New York, to the Greater Toronto area. On those trips to T&T Supermarket and Chinatown, my parents would load the car with cooked prepared meats (roasted duck and pig), noodles and an assortment of frozen beef and seafood meatballs to bring home. We’d snack on lychee or longan on the drives back until we had to throw away the fruit seeds before returning to the U.S.

Asian grocery stores are always the destination. “H Mart is where parachute kids flock to find the brand of instant noodles that reminds them of home. It’s where Korean families buy rice cakes to make tteokguk, the beef and rice cake soup that brings in the New Year,” Zauner writes. “H Mart is freedom from the single-aisle ‘ethnic’ section in regular grocery stores.”

In her book and 2018 New Yorker essay, Zauner describes H Mart as “a beautiful, holy place. A cafeteria full of people from all over the world who have been displaced in a foreign country, each with a different history. Where did they come from and how far did they travel? Why are they all here?”

“Which ones are like me, missing the people who are gone from their lives forever?” Zauner wondered.

I wondered the same things as I strolled the aisles of local H Marts and asked other shoppers what brought them there.

H Mart is where Kyra Li, an 18-year-old high school senior who moved to the U.S. from China in third grade, looks for Asian snacks and a sense of belonging. The two-story H Mart in the University District is where Emma Zhou, a 19-year-old University of Washington student from Beijing, finds an escape from the Western food on campus. The Lynnwood H Mart is where Brandon Ching, a 33-year-old who grew up in Hawaii, goes to find cans of Hawaiian Sun green tea lychee with ginseng. Ching makes trips from Mukilteo “not often enough,” he said.

For Marcel Ceneviz, H Mart is “probably the cheapest place around” to grab a quick lunch while working in nearby Amazon offices. Others like Sylvia Jung, a Korean Canadian homemaker who settled in Issaquah, said it’s the “only place where we can get our home-country food.”

“In my house, in my pantry, in my refrigerator, there’s so many stuff from H Mart from instant noodle, instant coffee. Even snacks, even cookies, I buy from H Mart,” said Jung. “I prefer this cookie than Oreo, you know, maybe because I grew up with that.”

Jung describes the pilgrimages to H Mart as a weekly ritual since her family moved from Seoul to the Pacific Northwest 30 years ago.

“I can’t really separate H Mart from our daily lives,” she said.

Irene Hong, a Taiwanese American working mom who lives in Kirkland, said H Mart serves as a gateway to help her 11-year-old part-Korean and part-Taiwanese daughter connect with her Korean ancestry.

“Food is always the easiest way to introduce culture and background,” said Hong, who learned how to cook Korean meals from her mother-in-law.

Wandering around H Mart, VitaSoy juice boxes and Lotte Koala’s March chocolate and strawberry creme-filled biscuits transport me to my childhood. For others, spiritual awakenings may take the form of cuts of bulgogi, buckets of kimchi, containers of banchan or a can of sweet red beans.

“I really had a difficult time remembering my mother before she was sick, and that was so heartbreaking to me, and it wasn’t until I went to H Mart and I found, like, a can of sweet red beans that I had this beautiful memory of my mom and I in Seoul every other summer, enjoying patbingsu, which is like this Korean shaved-ice dessert, and I just became addicted to searching for that feeling,” Zauner said in a 2021 interview with “The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah.

This “beautiful, holy place” is a healing refuge for big and small feelings. It’s where you can bring a copy of Zauner’s memoir, order a bibimbap from the food court, think of family and cry — ignored by other H Mart patrons lost in their own memories.