By

Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

2. City of Girls, Elizabeth Gilbert

3. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong

4. Deep River, Karl Marlantes

5. Circe, Madeline Miller

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Educated, Tara Westover

2. Three Women, Lisa Taddeo

3. Becoming, Michelle Obama

4. The Second Mountain, David Brooks

5. The Pioneers, David McCullough

Seattle Times staff

