Local scene
Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens
2. City of Girls, Elizabeth Gilbert
3. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong
4. Deep River, Karl Marlantes
5. Circe, Madeline Miller
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Educated, Tara Westover
2. Three Women, Lisa Taddeo
3. Becoming, Michelle Obama
4. The Second Mountain, David Brooks
5. The Pioneers, David McCullough
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.