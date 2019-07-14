Local scene
Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens
2. City of Girls, Elizabeth Gilbert
3. Circe, Madeline Miller
4. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong
5. Deep River, Karl Marlantes
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Educated, Tara Westover
2. The Pioneersh, David McCulloug
3. The Second Mountain, David Brooks
4. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck, Mark Manson
5. Save Me the Plums, Ruth Reichl
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.