Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

2. City of Girls, Elizabeth Gilbert

3. Circe, Madeline Miller

4. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong

5. Deep River, Karl Marlantes

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Educated, Tara Westover

2. The Pioneersh, David McCulloug

3. The Second Mountain, David Brooks

4. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck, Mark Manson

5. Save Me the Plums, Ruth Reichl

