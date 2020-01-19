Local scene
Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens
2. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett
3. Such a Fun Age, Kiley Reid
4. The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates
5. The Starless Sea, Erin Morgenstern
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy
2. A Pilgrimage to Eternity: From Canterbury to Rome in Search of a Faith, Timothy Egan
3. One Long River of Song: Notes on Wonder, Brian Doyle
4. Malcolm Gladwell, Talking to Strangers
5. The Body: A Guide for Occupants, Bill Bryson
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.