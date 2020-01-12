Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

2. The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates

3. The Starless Sea, Erin Morgenstern

4. Circe, Madeline Miller

5. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett

6. Such a Fun Age, Kiley Reid

7. Olive, Again, Elizabeth Strout

8. Disappearing Earth, Julia Phillips

9. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong

10. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead

Hardcover nonfiction

1. A Pilgrimage to Eternity: From Canterbury to Rome in Search of a Faith, Timothy Egan

2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

3. The Body: A Guide for Occupants, Bill Bryson

4. Educated, Tara Westover

5. One Long River of Song: Notes on Wonder, Brian Doyle

6. Strange Planet, Nathan W. Pyle

7. Blowout, Rachel Maddow

8. Erosion: Essays of Undoing, Terry Tempest Williams

9. The Little Winter Book of Gnomes, Kirsten Sevig

10. The Illustrated Herbiary, Maia Toll, Kate O’Hara (Illus.)