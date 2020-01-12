Local scene
Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens
2. The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates
3. The Starless Sea, Erin Morgenstern
4. Circe, Madeline Miller
5. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett
6. Such a Fun Age, Kiley Reid
7. Olive, Again, Elizabeth Strout
8. Disappearing Earth, Julia Phillips
9. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong
10. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead
Hardcover nonfiction
1. A Pilgrimage to Eternity: From Canterbury to Rome in Search of a Faith, Timothy Egan
2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy
3. The Body: A Guide for Occupants, Bill Bryson
4. Educated, Tara Westover
5. One Long River of Song: Notes on Wonder, Brian Doyle
6. Strange Planet, Nathan W. Pyle
7. Blowout, Rachel Maddow
8. Erosion: Essays of Undoing, Terry Tempest Williams
9. The Little Winter Book of Gnomes, Kirsten Sevig
10. The Illustrated Herbiary, Maia Toll, Kate O’Hara (Illus.)
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.