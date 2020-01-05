Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

2. The Starless Sea, Erin Morgernstern

3. The Testaments, Margaret Atwood

4. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett

5. Deep River, Karl Marlantes

6. The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates

7. The Giver of Stars, Jojo Moyes

8. Olive, Again, Elizabeth Strout

9. Circe, Madeline Miller

10. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Body: A Guide for Occupants, Bill Bryson

2. Educated, Tara Westover

3. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell

4. A Pilgrimage to Eternity: From Canterbury to Rome in Search of a Faith, Timothy Egan

5. The LIttle Winter Book of Gnomes, Kirsten Sevig

6. Blowout, Rachel Maddow

7. Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, Samin Nosrat, Wendy MacNaughton (Illus.)

8. Dumpty: The Age of Trump in Verse, John Lithogow

9. Mobituaries: Great Lives Worth Reliving, Mo Rocca

10. One Long River of Song: Notes on Wonder, Brian Doyle