Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

2. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett

3. The Starless Sea, Erin Morgenstern

4. The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates

5. The Testaments, Margaret Atwood

6. Turn Around Time: A Walking Poem for the Pacific Northwest, David Guterson, Justin Gibbens (Illus.)

7. Deep River, Karl Marlantes

8. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong

9. Olive, Again, Elizabeth Strout

10. The Giver of Stars, Jojo Moyes

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Body: A Guide for Occupants, Bill Bryson

2. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell

3. The Little Winter Book of Gnomes, Kirsten Sevig

4. A Pilgrimage to Eternity: From Canterbury to Rome in Search of a Faith, Timothy Egan

5. Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, Samin Nosrat, Wendy MacNaughton (Illus.)

6. How To: Absurd Scientific Advice for Common Real-World Problems, Randall Munroe

7. Blowout, Rachel Maddow

8. Educated, Tara Westover

9. One Long River of Song: Notes on Wonder, Brian Doyle

10. Strange Planet, Nathan W. Pyle