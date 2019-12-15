Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

2. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett

3. The Starless Sea, Erin Morgenstern

4. Turn Around Time: A Walking Poem for the Pacific Northwest, David Guterson, Justin Gibbens (Illus.)

5. The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates

6. Deep River, Karl Marlantes

7. Olive, Again, Elizabeth Strout

8. The Testaments, Margaret Atwood

9. The Giver of Stars, Jojo Moyes

10. Circe, Madeline Miller

Hardcover nonfiction

1. One Long River of Song: Notes on Wonder, Brian Doyle

2. A Pilgrimage to Eternity: From Canterbury to Rome in Search of a Faith, Timothy Egan

3. The Body: A Guide for Occupants, Bill Bryson

4. Educated, Tara Westover

5. Blowout, Rachel Maddow

6. A Warning, Anonymous

7. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell

8. How To: Absurd Scientific Advice for Common Real-World Problems, Randall Munroe

9. Brilliant Maps for the Curious Minds: 100 New Ways to See the World, Ian Wright

10. Joy of Cooking (2019 edition), Irma S. Rombauer, et al.