Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

2. The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates

3. The Testaments, Margaret Atwood

4. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett

5. Agent Running in the Field, John le Carré

6. The Night Fire, Michael Connelly

7. Olive, Again, Elizabeth Strout

8. The Guardians, John Grisham

9. Ninth House, Leigh Bardugo

10. Turn Around Time, David Guterson, Justin Gibbens (Illus.)

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Blowout, Rachel Maddow

2. A Pilgrimage to Eternity: From Canterbury to Rome in Search of a Faith, Timothy Egan

3. Educated, Tara Westover

4. Dumpty: The Age of Trump in Verse, John Lithgow

5. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell

6. The Body: A Guide for Occupants, Bill Bryson

7. Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators, Ronan Farrow

8. Permanent Record, Edward Snowden

9. Running with Sherman: The Donkey with the Heart of a Hero, Christopher McDougall

10. Me: Elton John Official Autobiography, Elton John