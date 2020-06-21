Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

2. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

3. A Burning, Megha Majumdar

4. The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates

5. The City We Became, N.K. Jemisin

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson

2. Untamed, Glennon Doyle

3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

4. Between the World and Me, Ta-Nehisi Coates

5. What It’s Like to Be a Bird, David Allen Sibley