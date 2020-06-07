Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

2. The Book of Longings, Sue Monk Kidd

3. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett

4. Camino Winds, John Grisham

5. Fair Warning, Michael Connelly

6. Shakespeare for Squirrels, Christopher Moore

7. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins

8. The City We Became, N.K. Jemisin

9. The Jane Austen Society, Natalie Jenner

10. The Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Untamed, Glennon Doyle

2. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson

3. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi

4. What It’s Like to Be a Bird, David Allen Sibley

5. Breath, James Nestor

6. Me and White Supremacy, Layla Saad

7. Educated, Tara Westover

8. Entangled Life, Merlin Sheldrake

9. Dirt, Bill Buford

10. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy