Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

2. The Book of Longings, Sue Monk Kidd

3. Rodham, Curtis Sittenfeld

4. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett

5. The Night Watchman, The Glass Hotel

6. The Glass Hotel, Emily St. John Mandel

7. The Mirror & the Light, Hilary Mantel

8. Camino Winds, John Grisham

9. The City We Became, N.K. Jemisin

10. All Adults Here, Emma Straub

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Untamed, Glennon Doyle

2. What It’s Like to Be a Bird, David Allen Sibley

3. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson

4. A Pilgrimage to Eternity, Timothy Egan

5. Me and White Supremacy, Layla Saad

6. Why Fish Don’t Exist, Lulu Miller

7. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

8. Engtangled Life, Merlin Sheldrake

9. Tough Love, Susan Rice

10. Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, Samin Nosrat