Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

2. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins

3. A Long Petal of the Sea, Isabel Allende

4. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett

5. Such a Fun Age, Kiley Reid

6. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong

7. The Giver of Stars, Jojo Moyes

8. The Starless Sea, Erin Morgenstern

9. Nothing to See Here, Kevin Wilson

10. Apeirogon, Colum McCann

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family,and Defiance During the Blitz, Erik Larson

2. One Long River of Song: Notes on Wonder, Brian Doyle

3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

4. Educated, Tara Westover

5. A Very Stable Genius: Donald J Trump’s Testing of America, Philip Rucker, Carol Leonnig

6. Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, Samin Nosrat, Wendy MacNaughton (Illus.)

7. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell

8. Tightrope: Americans Reaching for Hope, Nicholas D. Kristof, Sheryl WuDunn

9. The Body: A Guide for Occupants, Bill Bryson

10. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi