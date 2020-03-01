Local scene
Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens
2. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins
3. A Long Petal of the Sea, Isabel Allende
4. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett
5. Such a Fun Age, Kiley Reid
6. Deep River, Karl Marlantes
7. Agency, William Gibson
8. Exhalation: Stories, Ted Chiang
9. The Giver of Stars, Jojo Moyes
10. The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy
2. A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump’s Testing of America, Philip Rucker, Carol Leonnig
3. One Long River of Song: Notes on Wonder, Brian Doyle
4. Educated, Tara Westover
5. The Book of Delights: Essays, Ross Gay
6. A Pilgrimage to Eternity: From Canterbury to Rome in Search of a Faith, Delia Owens
7. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell
8. Tightrope: Americans Reaching for Hope, Nicholas D. Kristof, Sheryl WuDunn
9. The Body: A Guide for Occupants, Bill Bryson
10. Brilliant Maps for Curious Minds: 100 New Ways to See the World, Ian Wright