Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

2. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins

3. A Long Petal of the Sea, Isabel Allende

4. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett

5. Such a Fun Age, Kiley Reid

6. Deep River, Karl Marlantes

7. Agency, William Gibson

8. Exhalation: Stories, Ted Chiang

9. The Giver of Stars, Jojo Moyes

10. The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

2. A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump’s Testing of America, Philip Rucker, Carol Leonnig

3. One Long River of Song: Notes on Wonder, Brian Doyle

4. Educated, Tara Westover

5. The Book of Delights: Essays, Ross Gay

6. A Pilgrimage to Eternity: From Canterbury to Rome in Search of a Faith, Delia Owens

7. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell

8. Tightrope: Americans Reaching for Hope, Nicholas D. Kristof, Sheryl WuDunn

9. The Body: A Guide for Occupants, Bill Bryson

10. Brilliant Maps for Curious Minds: 100 New Ways to See the World, Ian Wright