Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

2. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins

3. A Long Petal of the Sea, Isabel Allende

4. Weather, Jenny Offill

5. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett

6. The Starless Sea, Erin Morgenstern

7. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong

8. The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates

9. Such a Fun Age, Kiley Reid

10. Exhalation: Stories, Ted Chiang

Hardcover nonfiction

1. A Very Stable Genius, Philip Rucker, Carol Leonnig

2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

3. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell

4. Tightrope: Americans Reaching for Hope, Nicholas Kristof, Sheryll WuDunn

5. A Pilgrimage to Eternity: From Canterbury to Rome in Search of a Faith, Timothy Egan

6. Educated, Tara Westover

7. One Long River of Song: Notes on Wonder, Brian Doyle

8. Me and White Supremacy, Layla Saad

9. Floret Farm’s A Year in Flowers, Erin Benzakein

10. Strange Planet, Nathan W. Pyle