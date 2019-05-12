Local scene
Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens
2. Circe, Madeline Miller
3. Normal People, Sally Rooney
4. There There, Tommy Orange
5. The American Agent, Jacqueline Winspear
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Educated, Tara Westover
2. The Second Mountain: The Quest for a Moral Life, David Brooks
3. Becoming, Michelle Obama
4. The Moment of Lift: How Empowering Women Changes the World, Melinda Gates
5. Horizon, Barry Lopez
