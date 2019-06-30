By

Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

2. City of Girls, Elizabeth Gilbert

3. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong

4. Fall; or, Dodge in Hell, Neal Stephenson

5. Circe, Madeline Miller

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Educated, Tara Westover

2. The Pioneers, David McCullough

3. The Second Mountain, David Brooks

4. Stay Sexy & Don’t Get Murdered, Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark

5. Becoming, Michelle Obama

Seattle Times staff

