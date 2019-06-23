Local scene
Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens
2. City of Girls, Elizabeth Gilbert
3. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong
4. Fall; or, Dodge in Hell, Neal Stephenson
5. Normal People, Sally Rooney
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Educated, Tara Westover
2. Becoming, Michelle Obama
3. Stay Sexy & Don’t Get Murdered, Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark
4. The Pioneers, David McCullough
5. The Second Mountain, David Brooks