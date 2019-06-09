By

Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

2. Circe, Madeline Miller

3. Devotions, Mary Oliver

4. The Sentence Is Death, Anthony Horowitz

5. Normal People, Sally Rooney

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Becoming, Michelle Obama

2. Educated, Tara Westover

3. Stay Sexy & Don’t Get Murdered, Karen Kilgariff

4. The Pioneers, David McCullough

5. The Moment of Lift, Melinda Gates

Seattle Times staff

