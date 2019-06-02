Local scene
Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens
2. Orange World and Other Stories, Karen Russell
3. Circe, Madeline Miller
4. Lost Roses, Martha Hall Kelly
5. The Guest Book, Sarah Blake
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Educated, Tara Westover
2. The Pioneers, David McCullough
3. Becoming, Michelle Obama
4. The Second Mountain, David Brooks
5. The Moment of Lift, Melinda Gates
