Local scene
Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens
2. Circe, Madeline Miller
3. Exhalation: Stories, Ted Chiang
4. Normal People, Sally Rooney
5. Redemption, David Baldacci
6. Orange World and Other Stories, Karen Russell
7. A Job You Mostly Won’t Know How to Do, Pete Fromm
8. Unsheltered, Barbara Kingsolver
9. The Department of Sensitive Crimes, Alexander McCall Smith
10. Devotions, Mary Oliver
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Educated, Tara Westover
2. The Moment of Lift, Melinda Gates
3. Becoming, Michelle Obama
4. The Second Mountain, David Brooks
5. The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben
6. The Uninhabitable Earth, David Wallace-Wells
7. Furious Hours, Casey Cep
8. Everything Is F*cked, Mark Manson
9. Horizon, Barry Lopez
10. Upheaval, Jared Diamond
