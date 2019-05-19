Local scene
Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens
2. Normal People, Sally Rooney
3. Exhalation: Stories, Ted Chiang
4. Storm Cursed, Patricia Briggs
5. The Guest Book, Sarah Blake
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Educated, Tara Westover
2. The Moment of Lift, Melinda Gates
3. Becoming, Michelle Obama
4. The Second Mountain, David Brooks
5. Save Me the Plums, Ruth Reichl
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.