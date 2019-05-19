By

Local scene

Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

2. Normal People, Sally Rooney

3. Exhalation: Stories, Ted Chiang

4. Storm Cursed, Patricia Briggs

5. The Guest Book, Sarah Blake

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Educated, Tara Westover

2. The Moment of Lift, Melinda Gates

3. Becoming, Michelle Obama

4. The Second Mountain, David Brooks

5. Save Me the Plums, Ruth Reichl

Seattle Times staff

