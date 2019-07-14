BEST-SELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens
2. Backlash, Brad Thor
3. Summer of ’69, Elin Hilderbrand
4. Lost and Found, Danielle Steel
5. City of Girls, Elizabeth Gilbert
6. Unsolved, James Patterson and David Ellis
7. Mrs. Everything, Jennifer Weiner
8. Tom Clancy: Enemy Contact, Mike Maden
9. Big Sky, Kate Atkinson
10. The Oracle, Clive Cussler and Robin Burcell
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Unfreedom of the Press, Mark R. Levin
2. The Pioneers, David McCullough
3. The Peach Truck Cookbook, Stephen K. Rose and Jessica N. Rose
4. Becoming, Michelle Obama
5. Girl, Stop Apologizing, Rachel Hollis
6. Songs of America, Jon Meacham and Tim McGraw
7. The Sixth Man, Andre Iguodala
8. Alone at Dawn, Dan Schilling and Lori Longfritz
9. Howard Stern Comes Again, Howard Stern
10. Stay Sexy & Don’t Get Murdered, Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark
