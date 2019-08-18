BEST-SELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens
2. The Inn, James Patterson and Candice Fox
3. One Good Deed, David Baldacci
4. The Turn of the Key, Ruth Ware
5. Outfox, Sandra Brown
6. A Dangerous Man, Robert Crais
7. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead
8. The New Girl, Daniel Silva
9. Summer of ’69, Elin Hilderbrand
10. Chances Are … , Richard Russo
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Tiny but Mighty, Hannah Shaw
2. Becoming, Michelle Obama
3. Dare to Lead, Brené Brown
4. Unfreedom of the Press, Mark R. Levin
5. Three Women, Lisa Taddeo
6. Girl, Stop Apologizing, Rachel Hollis
7. It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way, Lysa TerKeurst
8. Justice on Trial, Mollie Hemingway and Carrie Severino
9. The Pioneers, David McCullough
10. Never Settle, Marty Smith
