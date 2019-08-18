BEST-SELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

2. The Inn, James Patterson and Candice Fox

3. One Good Deed, David Baldacci

4. The Turn of the Key, Ruth Ware

5. Outfox, Sandra Brown

6. A Dangerous Man, Robert Crais

7. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead

8. The New Girl, Daniel Silva

9. Summer of ’69, Elin Hilderbrand

10. Chances Are … , Richard Russo

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Tiny but Mighty, Hannah Shaw

2. Becoming, Michelle Obama

3. Dare to Lead, Brené Brown

4. Unfreedom of the Press, Mark R. Levin

5. Three Women, Lisa Taddeo

6. Girl, Stop Apologizing, Rachel Hollis

7. It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way, Lysa TerKeurst

8. Justice on Trial, Mollie Hemingway and Carrie Severino

9. The Pioneers, David McCullough

10. Never Settle, Marty Smith

Tribune Media Services