Hardcover fiction
1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens
2. Liar Liar, Patterson/Fox
3. Crucible, James Rollins
4. Turning Point, James Rollins
5. The Reckoning, John Grisham
6. The Golden Tresses of the Dead, Alan Bradley
7. Fire & Blood, George R.R. Martin
8. Every Breath, Nicholas Sparks
9. Long Road to Mercy, David Baldacci
10. An Anonymous Girl, Hendricks/Pekkanen. St
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Becoming, Michelle Obama
2. Girl, Wash Your Face, Rachel Hollis
3. It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way, Lysa TerKeurst
4. Educated, Tara Westover
5. The First Conspiracy, Meltzer/Mensch
6. Homebody, Joanna Gaines
7. The Truths We Hold, Kamala Harris
8. Everyday Millionaires, Chris Hogan
9. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson
10. The Point of It All, Charles Krauthammer
