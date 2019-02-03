‘Becoming’ is the nation’s top nonfiction best-seller

BEST-SELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

2. Liar Liar, Patterson/Fox

3. Crucible, James Rollins

4. Turning Point, James Rollins

5. The Reckoning, John Grisham

6. The Golden Tresses of the Dead, Alan Bradley

7. Fire & Blood, George R.R. Martin

8. Every Breath, Nicholas Sparks

9. Long Road to Mercy, David Baldacci

10. An Anonymous Girl, Hendricks/Pekkanen. St

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Becoming, Michelle Obama

2. Girl, Wash Your Face, Rachel Hollis

3. It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way, Lysa TerKeurst

4. Educated, Tara Westover

5. The First Conspiracy, Meltzer/Mensch

6. Homebody, Joanna Gaines

7. The Truths We Hold, Kamala Harris

8. Everyday Millionaires, Chris Hogan

9. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson

10. The Point of It All, Charles Krauthammer

Tribune Media Services