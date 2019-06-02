BEST-SELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens
2. The 18th Abduction, James Patterson and Maxine Paetro
3. Cari Mora, Thomas Harris
4. Redemption, David Baldacci
5. Blessing in Disguise, Danielle Steel
6. Sunset Beach, Mary Kay Andrews
7. Fire & Blood, George R.R. Martin
8. The Guest Book, Sarah Blake
9. Neon Prey, John Sandford
10. The Night Window, Dean Koontz
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Unfreedom of the Press, Mark R. Levin
2. Medical Medium: Celery Juice, Anthony William
3. Howard Stern Comes Again, Howard Stern
4. The Pioneers, David McCullough
5. Sea Stories, William H. McRaven
6. Dungeons & Dragons: Ghost of Saltmarsh, Wizards RPG Team
7. Becoming, Michelle Obama
8. No Crumbs Left, Teri Turner
9. Girl, Stop Apologizing, Rachel Hollis
10. Comfort Food Shortcuts, David Venable
Tribune Media Services
