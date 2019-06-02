By

BEST-SELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

2. The 18th Abduction, James Patterson and Maxine Paetro

3. Cari Mora, Thomas Harris

4. Redemption, David Baldacci

5. Blessing in Disguise, Danielle Steel

6. Sunset Beach, Mary Kay Andrews

7. Fire & Blood, George R.R. Martin

8. The Guest Book, Sarah Blake

9. Neon Prey, John Sandford

10. The Night Window, Dean Koontz

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Unfreedom of the Press, Mark R. Levin

2. Medical Medium: Celery Juice, Anthony William

3. Howard Stern Comes Again, Howard Stern

4. The Pioneers, David McCullough

5. Sea Stories, William H. McRaven

6. Dungeons & Dragons: Ghost of Saltmarsh, Wizards RPG Team

7. Becoming, Michelle Obama

8. No Crumbs Left, Teri Turner

9. Girl, Stop Apologizing, Rachel Hollis

10. Comfort Food Shortcuts, David Venable

Tribune Media Services

Seattle Times staff

Most Read Entertainment Stories