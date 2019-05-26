By

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

2. The 18th Abduction, James Patterson and Maxine Paetro

3. The Night Window, Dean Koontz

4. Blessing in Disguise, Danielle Steel

5. Redemption, David Baldacci

6. Sunset Beach, Mary Kay Andrews

7. The Guest Book, Sarah Blake

8. Neon Prey, John Sandford

9. Fire & Blood, George R.R. Martin

10. The Big Kahuna, Janet Evanovich and Peter Evanovich

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Howard Stern Comes Again, Howard Stern

2. Becoming, Michelle Obama

3. Everything Is F*cked, Mark Manson

4. The Pioneers, David McCullough

5. Girl, Stop Apologizing, Rachel Hollis

6. The British Are Coming, Rick Atkinson

7. Own Your Everyday, Jordan Lee Dooley

8. The Proximity Principle, Ken Coleman

9. The Latte Factor, David Bach and John David Mann

10. Sacred Duty, Tom Cotton

