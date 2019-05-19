BEST-SELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens
2. The 18th Abduction, James Patterson and Maxine Paetro
3. Blessing in Disguise, Danielle Steel
4. Redemption, David Baldacci
5. Sunset Beach, Mary Kay Andrews
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Pioneers, David McCullough
2. Becoming, Michelle Obama
3. The Skinnytaste Air Fryer Cookbook, Gina Homolka
4. Girl, Stop Apologizing, Rachel Hollis
5. It’s the Manager, Jim Clifton and Jim Harter
Tribune Media Services
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.