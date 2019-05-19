By

BEST-SELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

2. The 18th Abduction, James Patterson and Maxine Paetro

3. Blessing in Disguise, Danielle Steel

4. Redemption, David Baldacci

5. Sunset Beach, Mary Kay Andrews

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Pioneers, David McCullough

2. Becoming, Michelle Obama

3. The Skinnytaste Air Fryer Cookbook, Gina Homolka

4. Girl, Stop Apologizing, Rachel Hollis

5. It’s the Manager, Jim Clifton and Jim Harter

Tribune Media Services

Seattle Times staff

Most Read Entertainment Stories