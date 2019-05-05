BEST-SELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

2. Neon Prey, John Sandford

3. Redemption, David Baldacci

4. War of the Spark: Ravnica, Greg Weisman

5. Lost Roses, Martha Hall Kelly

6. Someone Knows, Lisa Scottoline

7. Normal People, Sally Rooney

8. Celtic Empire, Clive Cussler and Dirk Cussler

9. The Cornwalls Are Gone, James Patterson and Brendan DuBois

10. Run Away, Harlan Coben

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Mueller Report

2. Becoming, Michelle Obama

3. The Moment of Lift, Melinda Gates

4. Girl, Stop Apologizing, Rachel Hollis

5. The Second Mountain, David Brooks

6. Cribsheet, Emily Oster

7. Pulling Profits Out of a Hat, Brad Sugars and Monte Wyatt

8. America Before, Graham Hancock

9. Next Level Basic, Stassi Schroeder

10. Life Will Be the Death of Me, Chelsea Handler

