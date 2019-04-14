BEST-SELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

2. The Cornwalls Are Gone, James Patterson and Brendan DuBois

3. The Savior, J.R. Ward

4. Run Away, Harlan Coben

5. Celtic Empire, Clive Cussler and Dirk Cussler

6. Wolf Pack, C.J. Box

7. Cemetery Road, Greg Iles

8. The Chef, James Patterson and Max DiLallo

9. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides

10. Wild Card, Stuart Woods

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Becoming, Michelle Obama

2. Girl, Stop Apologizing, Rachel Hollis

3. The Matriarch, Susan Page

4. The Right Side of History, Ben Shapiro

5. The Path Made Clear, Oprah Winfrey

6. A Love Letter Life, Jeremy Roloff and Audrey Roloff

7. The Next Right Thing, Emily P. Freeman

8. #IMomSoHard, Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley

9. Maybe You Should Talk to Someone, Lori Gottlieb

10. Ladies Who Punch, Ramin Setoodeh

Tribune Media Services