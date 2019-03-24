BEST-SELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

2. Wolf Pack, C.J. Box

3. Silent Night, Danielle Steel

4. The Persian Gamble, Joel C. Rosenberg

5. Cemetery Road, Gerg Iles

6. The Chef, James Patterson and Max DiLallo

7. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides

8. Toxic Game, Christine Feehan

9. Daisy Jones & the Six, Taylor Jenkins Reid

10. The Last Romantics, Tara Conklin

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Girl, Stop Apologizing, Rachel Hollis

2. Becoming, Michelle Obama

3. The Case for Trump, Victor Davis Hanson

4. It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way, Lysa TerKeurst

5. Mostly Sunny, Janice Dean

6. Grateful American, Gary Sinise

7. Don’t Stop Believin’, Olivia Newton-John

8. Best Self, Mike Bayer

9. Spearhead, Adam Makos

10. Keto Diet, Josh Axe

Tribune Media Services