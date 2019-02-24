“Becoming” is the nation’s top nonfiction best-seller.
BEST-SELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens
2. Connections in Death, J.D. Robb
3. Black Leopard, Red Wolf, Marlon James
4. The Reckoning, John Grisham
5. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides
6. Liar Liar, James Patterson and Candice Fox
7. Fire & Blood, George R.R. Martin
8. Every Breath, Nicholas Sparks
9. Turning Point, Danielle Steel
10. The Wedding Guest, Jonathan Kellerman
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Becoming, Michelle Obama
2. Grateful American, Gary Sinise
3. Educated, Tara Westover
4. Dreyer’s English, Benjamin Dreyer
5. It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way, Lysa TerKeurst
6. The Essential Oils Hormone Solution, Mariza Snyder
7. Homebody, Joanna Gaines
8. The Theft of America’s Soul, Phil Robertson
9. Brave, Not Perfect, Reshma Saujani
10. Magnolia Table, Joanna Gaines
