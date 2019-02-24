“Becoming” is the nation’s top nonfiction best-seller.

Hardcover fiction

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

2. Connections in Death, J.D. Robb

3. Black Leopard, Red Wolf, Marlon James

4. The Reckoning, John Grisham

5. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides

6. Liar Liar, James Patterson and Candice Fox

7. Fire & Blood, George R.R. Martin

8. Every Breath, Nicholas Sparks

9. Turning Point, Danielle Steel

10. The Wedding Guest, Jonathan Kellerman

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Becoming, Michelle Obama

2. Grateful American, Gary Sinise

3. Educated, Tara Westover

4. Dreyer’s English, Benjamin Dreyer

5. It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way, Lysa TerKeurst

6. The Essential Oils Hormone Solution, Mariza Snyder

7. Homebody, Joanna Gaines

8. The Theft of America’s Soul, Phil Robertson

9. Brave, Not Perfect, Reshma Saujani

10. Magnolia Table, Joanna Gaines

