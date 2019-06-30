BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens
2. Summer of ’69, Elin Hilderbrand
3. City of Girls, Elizabeth Gilbert
4. Unsolved, James Patterson and David Ellis
5. Tom Clancy: Enemy Contact, Mike Maden
6. Mrs. Everything, Jennifer Weiner
7. The Oracle, Clive Cussler and Robin Burcell
8. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong
9. Redemption, David Baldacci
10. Queen Bee, Dorothea Benton Frank
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Hidden Power of F*cking Up, The Try Guys
2. Unfreedom of the Press, Mark R. Levin
3. The Pioneers, David McCullough
4. Becoming, Michelle Obama
5. Howard Stern Comes Again, Howard Stern
6. Songs of America, Jon Meacham and Tim McGraw
7. Girl, Stop Apologizing, Rachel Hollis
8. Stay Sexy & Don’t Get Murdered, Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark
9. Medical Medium Celery Juice, Anthony William
10. Sea Stories, William H. McRaven
Tribune Media Services
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.