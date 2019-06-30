By

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

2. Summer of ’69, Elin Hilderbrand

3. City of Girls, Elizabeth Gilbert

4. Unsolved, James Patterson and David Ellis

5. Tom Clancy: Enemy Contact, Mike Maden

6. Mrs. Everything, Jennifer Weiner

7. The Oracle, Clive Cussler and Robin Burcell

8. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong

9. Redemption, David Baldacci

10. Queen Bee, Dorothea Benton Frank

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Hidden Power of F*cking Up, The Try Guys

2. Unfreedom of the Press, Mark R. Levin

3. The Pioneers, David McCullough

4. Becoming, Michelle Obama

5. Howard Stern Comes Again, Howard Stern

6. Songs of America, Jon Meacham and Tim McGraw

7. Girl, Stop Apologizing, Rachel Hollis

8. Stay Sexy & Don’t Get Murdered, Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark

9. Medical Medium Celery Juice, Anthony William

10. Sea Stories, William H. McRaven

