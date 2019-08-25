BEST-SELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens
2. The Inn, James Patterson and Candice Fox
3. The Bitterroots, C.J. Box
4. One Good Deed, David Baldacci
5. Outfox, Sandra Brown
6. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead
7. The Turn of the Key, Ruth Ware
8. Contraband, Stuart Woods
9. The New Girl, Daniel Silva
10. Blood Truth, J.R. Ward
Hardcover nonfiction
1. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi
2. Becoming, Michelle Obama
3. Dare to Lead, Brené Brown
4. It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way, Lysa TerKeurst
5. Ball of Collusion, Andrew C. McCarthy
6. Trick Mirror, Jia Tolentino
7. Girl, Stop Apologizing, Rachel Hollis
8. The Pioneers, David McCullough
9. Unfreedom of the Press, Mark R. Levin
10. Tiny but Mighty, Hannah Shaw
