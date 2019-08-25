BEST-SELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

2. The Inn, James Patterson and Candice Fox

3. The Bitterroots, C.J. Box

4. One Good Deed, David Baldacci

5. Outfox, Sandra Brown

6. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead

7. The Turn of the Key, Ruth Ware

8. Contraband, Stuart Woods

9. The New Girl, Daniel Silva

10. Blood Truth, J.R. Ward

Hardcover nonfiction

1. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi

2. Becoming, Michelle Obama

3. Dare to Lead, Brené Brown

4. It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way, Lysa TerKeurst

5. Ball of Collusion, Andrew C. McCarthy

6. Trick Mirror, Jia Tolentino

7. Girl, Stop Apologizing, Rachel Hollis

8. The Pioneers, David McCullough

9. Unfreedom of the Press, Mark R. Levin

10. Tiny but Mighty, Hannah Shaw

